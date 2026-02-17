Public good at core of AI push, PM Modi underlines

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said intelligence and rationality are essential to ensure that artificial intelligence benefits society, underlining the public interest focus of the India AI Impact Summit.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister stated, "Intelligence, rationality and decision-making make science and technology useful to the masses. The India AI Impact Summit also aims to see how AI can be used in the public interest. Service, hearing, grasping and holding. Knowledge of the meaning and knowledge of the truth are the attributes of intellect."



His remarks come a day after he inaugurated the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The Prime Minister said the event brings together innovators, researchers and technology enthusiasts, offering insight into the potential of artificial intelligence and Indian talent.



"Inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam. Being here among innovators, researchers and tech enthusiasts gives a glimpse of the extraordinary potential of AI, Indian talent and innovation. Together, we will shape solutions not just for India but for the world!" he posted on X.

Meanwhile, President & Chief Executive Officer, Mukesh Aghi underlined the critical importance of how India is leading the effort to ensure democratisation and diffusion of AI.