Intelligence Bureau recruitment for Multi-Tasking Staff posts open; apply now

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is accepting applications for 362 Multi-Tasking Staff positions in the Intelligence Bureau (IB MTS), and registration is currently available.

Interested candidates can apply online at mha.gov.in till December 14, 2025 (11:59 pm).

The remuneration is granted at Pay Level 1, ranging from Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900, including Central Government allowances, Special Security Allowance, and financial compensation for duties performed on holidays.

Here’s how to apply for the posts:

Visit the official application website: cdn.digialm.com

On the homepage, click on "Already Registered? To Login" if already registered, else click on " To Register" and the login in.

Enter the required details, and you will be successfully registered for the recruitment process.

The test will be conducted online in Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format, with 100 questions worth one mark each from four subjects:

General Awareness

Quantitative Aptitude

Numerical/Analytical/Logical Ability and Reasoning

English Language.

For wrong answers, one-fourth of a mark will be deducted.

The selection process consists of Tier 1 and Tier 2 examinations, followed by the publishing of the final merit list.

Tier 2 is solely qualifying in nature, hence its scores will not be included when determining the final merit list.

Candidates who make the merit list will be required to submit documents and undergo a medical examination.

Candidates should note that they may be posted anywhere in India across the Intelligence Bureau's departments.