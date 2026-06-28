Central Sanskrit University’s new-age BTech course praised by PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded Central Sanskrit University's B.Tech programme in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science saying that the course will prepare the youth for new age technology while keeping them rooted in their heritage.

Addressing the 135th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said the move will facilitate the development of new AI tools for Indian languages.

"Significant effort is underway to prepare the youth for new technology while keeping them rooted in their heritage. The Central Sanskrit University in Delhi is launching a B.Tech program in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science," PM Modi said.

Extending best wishes to the varsity, PM Modi said the initiative marks a crucial step towards integrating modern technology with India's traditional knowledge.

"It will facilitate the development of new AI tools for Indian languages and accelerate the digitization and preservation of our ancient texts and manuscripts. I convey my best wishes to the Central Sanskrit University for this endeavour," he said.

PM Modi also lauded the revival of the ancient Indian tradition of Shastrarth (scholarly debate) at Nalanda University, saying the institution is successfully blending India's civilisational heritage with modern education and technology.

"Nalanda University has revived our ancient tradition of *Shaastraarth* i.e. intellectual discourse. Shaastraarth is not merely a medium for expressing one's views; it is a disciplined process of dialogue, debate, and deep contemplation. It requires articulating one's position backed by logic and facts - areas demanding mastery. This process also teaches us to listen to and understand the views of others with patience. I am pleased that Nalanda University has incorporated this into its convocation ceremony," he said.

PM Modi urged other universities across the country to consider similar initiatives.

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.