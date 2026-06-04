Integrated job portal launched in Ladakh to boost employment opportunities

Leh/Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday launched an integrated job portal in Ladakh, a dedicated online platform aimed at connecting job seekers and employers through a single-window digital interface and enhancing employment opportunities across the Union Territory.

The portal has been developed to provide a centralised employment ecosystem that brings together job opportunities from various sectors and simplifies the recruitment process for both candidates and employers, officials said.

Speaking at the launch, Saxena said employment was not merely about filling vacancies but about creating opportunities, nurturing talent and enabling aspirations.