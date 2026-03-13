Insurance for all soon, schools till class 12: Telangana CM

HYDERABAD: Indicating that his government was working for a healthy, secure and bright future for citizens, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said the government was contemplating providing life insurance cover to all the 1.15 crore families across the state.
“We want to provide health security and life insurance to poor people,” he said, while also announcing that from the next academic year Intermediate education would be merged with school education.
Revanth was speaking after inaugurating the Medicover Hospital at Kokapet. The newly launched hospital is one of the tallest hospital buildings in India and features state-of-the-art infrastructure and advanced medical technology.
With a capacity of 550 beds, the hospital is designed to deliver comprehensive healthcare services across multiple specialties. With this facility in the Financial District, Medicover Hospitals has expanded to 25 hospitals across India.
A key highlight of the hospital is the introduction of advanced heart scanning technology capable of completing a cardiac scan in just 5 seconds, being introduced for the first time in the Telugu states.
The hospital is also equipped with advanced 640-slice CT scan technology that enables faster and more precise diagnosis. Linking welfare with human development, the chief minister said the proposed life insurance cover for all families was aimed at providing financial security to poor households while the government strengthened public health services.
He also announced a major overhaul of the education system. From the next academic year, Intermediate would be merged with school education, bringing Nursery to Class 12 under a single structure.
CM pushes for ‘healthy’ state
Parents of 21 lakh students studying in 26,000 government schools expect quality education. That is why we introduced Telangana Public Schools to provide education from Nursery to Class 12,” he said.
Addressing the gathering, Revanth said the government was restructuring the health sector and planned to spend about Rs 11,000 crore on infrastructure. Around 10,000 additional beds would soon be available through TIMS hospitals, the new Osmania Hospital and facilities in Warangal.
The government would also issue health cards to women and analyse Aarogyasri data of the past two decades to assess public health trends, with a pilot beginning in Sangareddy district.
He said the government was reorganising schools into clusters in the CURE region and would provide transport to students, free or at 50% cost, where schools were located far from habitations.