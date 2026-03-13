Insurance for all soon, schools till class 12: Telangana CM

HYDERABAD: Indicating that his government was working for a healthy, secure and bright future for citizens, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said the government was contemplating providing life insurance cover to all the 1.15 crore families across the state.

“We want to provide health security and life insurance to poor people,” he said, while also announcing that from the next academic year Intermediate education would be merged with school education.

Revanth was speaking after inaugurating the Medicover Hospital at Kokapet. The newly launched hospital is one of the tallest hospital buildings in India and features state-of-the-art infrastructure and advanced medical technology.