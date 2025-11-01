Institutional round merit list for MAH BEd-CET released today

The official merit list for the institutional round of the Maharashtra Bachelor of Education Common Entrance Test (MAH BEd-CET) has been published today, November 1, by the Maharashtra CET Cell.

Those who appeared for the exam and are seeking admission to Bachelor of Education programmes in Maharashtra can access their results at bedcap25.mahacet.org/Public/Home .

Candidates listed in this round should follow the instructions for seat acceptance, fee payment, and document verification outlined on the portal. Institutional round allotments typically cover colleges that still have available seats after the centralised rounds.

Here are some important dates for candidates to remember:

Merit list date: November 1

Dates for candidates to confirm the admission: November 1 to November 4

Cut-off Date of Admission: November 4

Applicants need to verify their eligibility, reserve their seat within the stipulated timeline, and be prepared with necessary documents, such as mark sheets, identity proofs, and reservation certificates, if applicable. Failing to complete these steps could result in forfeiture of the allotted seat and affect further participation in subsequent rounds.

They should monitor the portal for any updates or additional round notifications.