Newly recruited teachers advised to prioritise student well-being and education standards: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar (PTI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday advised newly recruited school teachers to instil a sense of security and self-confidence among children, guiding them as a friend.
Distributing appointment letters to 2,067 sevaks and sevikas and tribal language teachers under the Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Caste Development, Minorities and Backwards Classes Welfare Department here.
He said the BJP government has been filling up the vacant posts in a phased manner, fulfilling the promise made before Assembly polls in 2024.
Through recruitment drives, which began in June 2024, as many as 48,642 people have been provided employment till date, Majhi said.
Stating that the government is giving special focus on teacher recruitment, the chief minister said 28,693 teachers have been appointed so far.
As scheduled castes and scheduled tribes constitute approximately 40 per cent of the state's population, the government has taken specific measures to enhance their educational standards.
In accordance with the new National Education Policy-2020, emphasis is being given on teaching in the mother tongue at the primary level, Majhi said, pointing out that education is being imparted in 10 tribal languages at the school level in Odisha.
He warned that any irregularities in the implementation of schemes like the mid-day meal programme would not be tolerated, and asked teachers to remain vigilant.
Furthermore, the chief minister advised the recruits to refrain from any misconduct that would undermine the dignity of the teaching profession.
SC, ST Development Minister Nityananda Gond reminded the recruits that teaching "is a noble service and not just a job". "You are the nation-builders, and our country takes pride in you."
He expressed confidence that the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' and a 'Prosperous Odisha' can only be realised when schools transform into institutes for moulding fine human beings.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.