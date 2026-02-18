Instant scores, mobile access for Telangana EAPCET ’26

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has announced that from the academic year 2026–27, students will be able to check their temporary scores immediately after completing the examination, based on the preliminary answer key.

The development aims to benefit students appearing for TG EAPCET-2026, especially those from rural areas. The website has been made mobile-compatible, allowing candidates to register through smartphones.

Medical assistance will also be provided at examination centres.