Instamart, YISU launch skill programme for quick commerce in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Instamart and Young India Skills University (YISU) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding to launch a skill-based academic programme aimed at helping youth build careers in the fast-growing quick commerce industry.

The multi-year collaboration is expected to train over 5,000 youth in Telangana, preparing them for meaningful career opportunities in the sector.

The MoU was signed in the presence of VLVSS Subba Rao, Vice-Chancellor of YISU, Telangana, and Girish Menon, Chief Human Resources Officer at Swiggy Ltd.