INST scientists discover bacterial protein, opening path to green electronics

New Delhi: A team of scientists from Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), Mohali, an autonomous institute of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), have discovered semiconductor property of a known self-assembling bacterial shell protein could pave the way for safe, environmentally friendly electronics -- from mobile phones and smart watches to medical instruments and environmental sensors.

Traditional semiconductor materials, such as silicon, are valuable technological tools; however, they also have limitations. They are rigid, require high-energy processing, and contribute to the growing problem of electronic waste. Thus, there is increasing demand for sustainable, soft, and biocompatible electronics (wearables, implantable, green sensors).

The INST scientists experimented with self-assembling bacterial shell proteins to explore whether the proteins that naturally form stable, large flat 2D sheets with built-in electron density patterns and aromatic residues could be intrinsically photoactive.