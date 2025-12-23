INSPACe proposes space labs at seven higher education institutions

India’s space sector regulator and promoter, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (INSPACe), has proposed setting up dedicated space laboratories, named Antariksh Prayogshala, at seven academic institutions across the country to strengthen the space technology ecosystem.

INSPACe has issued a Request for Proposal (RfP) inviting eligible higher education institutions to host these first-of-their-kind space labs. The initiative is designed to offer students practical exposure and hands-on training in space technologies, complementing the increasing number of space-related courses being introduced by Indian universities and colleges.