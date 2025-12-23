INSPACe proposes space labs at seven higher education institutions

India’s space sector regulator and promoter, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (INSPACe), has proposed setting up dedicated space laboratories, named Antariksh Prayogshala, at seven academic institutions across the country to strengthen the space technology ecosystem.
INSPACe has issued a Request for Proposal (RfP) inviting eligible higher education institutions to host these first-of-their-kind space labs. The initiative is designed to offer students practical exposure and hands-on training in space technologies, complementing the increasing number of space-related courses being introduced by Indian universities and colleges.
According to INSPACe officials, the labs will serve as shared platforms for students, researchers, and industry partners, enabling applied research, early-stage innovation, and skill development aligned with industry requirements. The programme is also expected to promote closer collaboration between academia and the emerging private space sector.
Under the scheme, up to seven institutions will be selected in phases, with one institution chosen from each geographical zone of the country. INSPACe will fund up to 75 per cent of the project cost for each lab, subject to a maximum of Rs 5 crore per institution, with funds disbursed based on project milestones.
Eligibility criteria outlined in the RfP include institutions that are at least five years old, have a National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking within the top 200, and offer courses related to space technology.
Officials said that the initiative aligns with India’s long-term ambition of becoming a global space economy leader. With the country’s space sector currently valued at about $8 billion and projected to grow to USD 44 billion by 2033, the demand for a skilled workforce is expected to rise sharply. INSPACe believes that the Antariksh Prayogshala initiative will play a key role in developing the talent needed to support this growth.