Inside the capability gaps slowing India’s youngest founders

1) What leadership gaps are you noticing among young founders who are entering the market today?

Today’s young professionals are exceptionally aware, globally exposed, and eager to build impact-oriented ventures. Yet, many struggle with translating vision into the kind of leadership that is essential to scale and build a business. One of the gaps I notice often is in disciplined decision-making: young founders often oscillate between over-analysis and impulsive choices, and often end up making rushed decisions that may not align with their original business thesis, leading to what I call ‘business zigzag’. Prioritisation is another challenge. With abundant access to information and tools, many try to do too much too soon, underestimating the power of focus in the early stages.

The transition from individual contribution to team leadership is the most challenging shift. Young founders often carry a “founder-doer” mindset, believing that speed comes from personal involvement rather than from building capability in others. This slows down organisational growth and creates burnout cycles.

Resilience, interestingly, is not lacking in intention but in structure; founders are driven but often do not have the systems, mentors, or emotional buffers needed to withstand long, uncertain build cycles. Strengthening these behavioural muscles early can dramatically change the growth trajectory of ventures.