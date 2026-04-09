Inside India’s biggest refinery push: What the Pachpadra project means for jobs and energy

Jaipur, April 9 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the country’s first Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited Integrated Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex at Balotra on April 21.
He stated that the Pachpadra Refinery will emerge as a key pillar of national energy security and provide fresh momentum to Rajasthan’s economic development.
The Chief Minister issued necessary directions to officials to ensure that the Prime Minister’s visit becomes a historic and well-organised event. Sharma was chairing a high-level review meeting at the Chief Minister’s Office on Thursday to assess preparations for the proposed visit.
He informed that the Prime Minister will also address a public gathering and flag off liquefied petroleum gas tankers produced at the refinery.
The Chief Minister directed officials to make comprehensive arrangements at the venue, including seating, drinking water, medical facilities, uninterrupted power supply, parking, traffic management, and security.
He instructed the Traffic Police and Transport Department to coordinate closely to ensure smooth traffic flow and adequate parking. Directions were also issued regarding plantation activities within the refinery premises.
Sharma highlighted that, in addition to petrol and diesel, the Hindustan Refinery and Petrochemical Limited refinery will produce polypropylene, Linear Low-Density Polyethylene, High-Density Polyethylene, benzene, toluene, and butadiene.
These products will significantly benefit sectors such as transportation, pharmaceuticals, paints, and packaging.
He added that the project will strengthen energy self-reliance, reduce dependence on imports in the petrochemical sector, and generate substantial direct and indirect employment opportunities for youth, along with avenues for skill development.
The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited refinery at Pachpadra is poised to play a crucial role in meeting both state and national energy demands.
The revised project cost stands at Rs 79,459 crore, with an annual refining capacity of nine million metric tonnes. The refinery will process a blend of 1.5–2.5 million tonnes of Rajasthan crude and 6.5–7.5 million tonnes of imported crude. Spread across approximately 4,400 acres, the facility has already commenced commercial liquefied petroleum gas production.
Senior officials present at the meeting included Chief Secretary V. Srinivas, Director General of Police Rajiv Kumar Sharma, along with representatives from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and other concerned departments.
--IANS
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