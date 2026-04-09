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Inside India’s biggest refinery push: What the Pachpadra project means for jobs and energy

Project expected to boost fuel output, petrochemicals, and employment across multiple sectors
PM Modi to inaugurate India’s first refinery-petrochemical hub on April 21​(Photo: IANS)
PM Modi to inaugurate India’s first refinery-petrochemical hub on April 21​(Photo: IANS)
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Jaipur, April 9 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the country’s first Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited Integrated Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex at Balotra on April 21. ​

He stated that the Pachpadra Refinery will emerge as a key pillar of national energy security and provide fresh momentum to Rajasthan’s economic development.​

The Chief Minister issued necessary directions to officials to ensure that the Prime Minister’s visit becomes a historic and well-organised event. Sharma was chairing a high-level review meeting at the Chief Minister’s Office on Thursday to assess preparations for the proposed visit. ​

He informed that the Prime Minister will also address a public gathering and flag off liquefied petroleum gas tankers produced at the refinery.​

The Chief Minister directed officials to make comprehensive arrangements at the venue, including seating, drinking water, medical facilities, uninterrupted power supply, parking, traffic management, and security. ​

He instructed the Traffic Police and Transport Department to coordinate closely to ensure smooth traffic flow and adequate parking. Directions were also issued regarding plantation activities within the refinery premises.​

Sharma highlighted that, in addition to petrol and diesel, the Hindustan Refinery and Petrochemical Limited refinery will produce polypropylene, Linear Low-Density Polyethylene, High-Density Polyethylene, benzene, toluene, and butadiene.​

These products will significantly benefit sectors such as transportation, pharmaceuticals, paints, and packaging. ​

He added that the project will strengthen energy self-reliance, reduce dependence on imports in the petrochemical sector, and generate substantial direct and indirect employment opportunities for youth, along with avenues for skill development. ​

The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited refinery at Pachpadra is poised to play a crucial role in meeting both state and national energy demands.​

The revised project cost stands at Rs 79,459 crore, with an annual refining capacity of nine million metric tonnes. The refinery will process a blend of 1.5–2.5 million tonnes of Rajasthan crude and 6.5–7.5 million tonnes of imported crude. Spread across approximately 4,400 acres, the facility has already commenced commercial liquefied petroleum gas production.​

Senior officials present at the meeting included Chief Secretary V. Srinivas, Director General of Police Rajiv Kumar Sharma, along with representatives from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and other concerned departments.​

--IANS

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