Inside IIM Bangalore’s blueprint for the next generation of business leaders

2. What is the institute doing to strengthen industry partnerships and improve student employability?

We’ve learned that while the job market may have some volatility from year to year, there will always be good opportunities as long as the Indian economy is growing. Our approach is to prepare students to handle this volatility at both the industry and enterprise levels. IIMB’s inventive curriculum places ‘adaptability’ as the key building block in functional management education. Our teaching and learning systems integrate key trends and engage with global phenomena such as AI, digital technology, and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), with the aim of shaping management practice. For instance, students are encouraged to use generative AI tools in their assignments and projects, as this is a skill they will utilise in their professional careers. At the same time, we also emphasise that such tools cannot replace the need for a strong foundation in core subjects, and that human creativity and higher-order decision-making remain essential for meaningful differentiation in business.