Insect Museum at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University to open online gateway for global audience

To build greater public awareness about the role of insects, the foundation stone for the TNAU Insect Museum was laid in 2014. The museum was subsequently constructed with contributions from the Tamil Nadu government and the Agri Business Consortium and Finance Committee, at a total cost of Rs 5 crore.

Dr. M. Shanthi, Director of the Centre for Plant Protection Studies at TNAU, also spoke about the museum's mission, describing it as an effort to reframe public attitudes toward insects. "Now we are having the thought of insects... they are the pests or which are the causing damage to any organisms. So that is the thought about the insects by the human being," she said. "But here we are projecting the insects as a bugs or kings. So they are the kings in the world. They are dominating in the world."

Dr. Shanthi confirmed that the museum has been open to the public since 2019, with funding totalling around Rs 10 crore drawn from government, university and private sector sources. "We are now working for the online gateway... it will be shortly open, within one month," she said, adding that the platform will operate on a payment basis to allow access for both global and Indian researchers, students and the general public.

The museum serves as a practical learning space for students, who study insects through both preserved and live specimens as well as visual displays. Farmers, meanwhile, are able to use the museum to identify pest damage symptoms and recognise the natural enemies of crops. Building the collection was a large collaborative effort, with specimens gathered from 55 locations across Tamil Nadu and other parts of the country.

Around 1,14,000 insects were collected, largely through fieldwork conducted during both daytime and nighttime using light traps, with contributions of specimens and images from students, research fellows, alumni and entomologists.

Visitors to the museum are first greeted at the lobby by its central theme, "Bugs Are Kings," anchored by an intricate display of insects carved onto a single log of Albizia lebbeck, said to be the only tree species in the world on which all major insect groups can be found together. The lobby display also draws on insect illustrations sourced from Edward Donovan's "Insects of East Indies," the first book published in 1800 depicting insects native to India.

Inside, the museum's "Wonderland of Insects" section showcases the diversity of Indian insect fauna, with beetles making up 38 per cent of the display, followed by moths and butterflies, and wasps and bees accounting for 16 per cent and 12 per cent respectively. Shanthi noted that the collection spans more than 10,000 insects, including beneficial, harmful and neutral species alike, and underlined their ecological importance beyond pollination. "It is acting as a decomposer. So if there is no insects, there is no possibility for decomposing any waste. So it is helping the world for having the food security and also to lead a happy life," she said. The facility is also equipped with an Insect Discovery Hall, a section on social insects, and an auditorium with a seating capacity of 150 that screens insect-related documentaries.

Shanthi extended an open invitation to visitors of all backgrounds to experience the museum firsthand. "I invite all the visitors, that is the global level and also Indian different state level to visit our insect museum to explore the magnificent collection of insects," she said. "It is not only collection, it will be an interesting feature to have the knowledge on the insects."

On the broader need to protect insect populations for a sustainable future, officials from the Department of Agricultural Entomology said the museum, being the only one of its kind at the national level, is designed to serve students, researchers, farmers and the general public alike by helping them identify both crop pests and the natural enemies that keep such pests in check. The officials underlined the museum's core message, declaring that "Insects are Friends of Farmers."