INS Sudarshini sets sail on Transoceanic Mission ‘Lokayan 26’

New Delhi: The Indian Navy's Sail Training Ship INS Sudarshini will embark on the flagship voyage of Lokayan 26, a 10-month transoceanic expedition, on Jan 20. Reflecting India's rich maritime heritage and the vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam across the oceans, the ship will sail over 22,000 nautical miles, visiting 18 foreign ports across 13 countries, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release.



A key highlight of the deployment will be INS Sudarshini's participation in prestigious international tall-ship events - Escale a Sète, in France, and SAIL 250, in New York, USA. In both these events, INS Sudarshini will be representing India's proud seafaring legacy and maritime traditions, as per the ministry.



During the course of the voyage, over 200 Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard trainees will undergo intensive sail training, gaining invaluable experience in long-range ocean navigation and traditional seamanship at sea. The deployment will expose the trainees to nuances of life onboard a tall ship and provide opportunities for interaction with trainees of other Navies, fostering professional exchange and building enduring bonds of friendship.