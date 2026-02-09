INS Sudarshini completes first Lokayan-26 port visit at Oman

New Delhi: The Indian Navy's sail training ship INS Sudarshini successfully concluded her first port call of the ten-month transoceanic voyage Lokayan-26 at Salalah, Oman, on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in India's maritime outreach and strengthening bilateral naval ties with Oman, the Defence Ministry said.



During the visit, the Commanding Officer of INS Sudarshini interacted with Captain Mohammad Al Ghailani, Southern Naval Area Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), and Captain Mohammad Al Mahari, Commanding Officer of Royal Navy of Oman Vessel Al Moazer.



The interactions highlighted historic seafaring links between India and Oman and reinforced the Bridges of Friendship between the two navies. As part of the professional engagement, the ship also hosted Royal Navy of Oman officers for a guided tour.