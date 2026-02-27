Indian Navy commissions INS Anjadip at Chennai Port

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 27 (ANI): INS Anjadip, the fourth ship of the Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) project, was formally commissioned into the Indian Navy in an official ceremony held at Chennai Port on Friday. The Commissioning Ceremony was presided over by Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

As per an official release, the function was hosted by Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command and was attended by senior naval officers, former Commanding Officers of erstwhile Anjadip, representatives from Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata and Larsen & Toubro Shipbuilding, Kattupali, along with other distinguished civilian dignitaries.

In his address, the CNS highlighted the strategic significance of the ship's induction and also commended the commitment and support of the shipbuilders and the dedication of the ship's crew towards the timely commissioning of the ship.

INS Anjadip, named after the historical island off the coast of Karwar, is the latest addition in a series of warships designed specifically for Anti-Submarine Warfare in the shallow waters of the littoral zone. The vessel proudly boasts an indigenous content of over 80%, showcasing India's self-reliance in warship design and defence electronics. This includes the integration of key indigenous systems, a release stated.

As a 'Dolphin Hunter', the 77-meter-long, 1400-tonne vessel is configured for rapid response and sustained operations in a coastal environment. The ship is equipped with a modern ASW suite and an integrated advanced Combat Management System to effectively detect, track, and neutralise sub-surface threats.

The commissioning of INS Anjadip, following its predecessors INS Arnala and Androth, marks a major milestone in the Indian Navy's planned trajectory of force level growth and capability enhancement, ensuring the security of India's maritime trade routes and coastal infrastructure. The ship has been placed under the operational and administrative control of Flag Officer Commanding, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area to safeguard the nation's maritime interests, a release added.

(ANI)