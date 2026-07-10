India must focus on innovation to boost electronics exports: Commerce Secretary

New Delhi: India must build a strong innovation ecosystem alongside its expanding manufacturing base to become a net exporter of electronics, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said, stressing that the country's next phase of growth will depend on creating new products rather than only producing them.

Addressing the Chintan Shivir 2026 on Electronics Export Vision, Agrawal said innovation would play a critical role in helping India's electronics sector move up the global value chain.

"We will have to create a full innovative ecosystem also parallelly along with the production ecosystem, so that at some point in time we are not only producer of products, we are creator of new products and that will be our time to actually catapult this journey from being a net importer to a net exporter," he said.