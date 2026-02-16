Rajasthan CM calls for blending Vedas with AI at education summit



Sharma stated that the state government is continuously working to strengthen the digital infrastructure in higher education and promote research and innovation. Our government is providing ample employment opportunities to the youth, along with education. So far, more than 100,000 government positions have been filled, and the recruitment process is underway for more than 154,000 positions. The recruitment calendar for 100,000 government positions has been released for this year.

He stated that our government has provided employment in the private sector to more than 200,000 youth, skill training to 350,000 students, and internships to more than 200,000 youth.

The Chief Minister stated that the previous government had defrauded the youth and there were numerous cases of paper leaks. During our government's tenure, 351 examinations have been conducted, and not a single paper has been leaked.

He said that our government has undertaken numerous initiatives in the state, including the establishment of 65 iStartup Launchpad Nests, 17 new Khelo India Centres, 71 new government colleges, the inauguration of 185 new government college buildings, and the distribution of approximately 40,000 scooters to girl students, which are empowering youth.

Further, Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa said that the objective of this gathering is to accelerate the goal of a developed India 2047 through institutional collaboration, leadership development, and policy formulation. He said that our country had a glorious past. Students from around the world came to study at universities such as Takshashila and Nalanda. "Gurukuls focused on the practical and holistic development of students. In this current era of globalisation, the Indian knowledge tradition is as relevant as ever," he added.

He later said that our double-engine government, under the able leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, is emphasising skill development and practical knowledge in higher education, thereby paving the way for employment for youth.

On this occasion, National President of Vidya Bharati Higher Education Institute, Professor Kailash Chandra Sharma, said that in this conference, various topics, including institutional development, future-ready faculty, promotion of India-based research, propagation of Indian languages, and future of technology-based higher education, will be discussed in depth.

On this occasion, National General Secretary of Vidya Bharati Higher Education Institute, Prof. Narendra Kumar Taneja, Chairman Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti, Ministry of Education, Chamu Krishna Shastri, National Coordinator of Indian Knowledge System, Ministry of Education, Prof. Ganti S. Murthy, Chairman of National Council for Teacher Education, Prof. Pankaj Arora, Vice Chancellor of Rajasthan University, Prof. Alpana Kateja and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's field pracharak, Nimbaram, along with other officials of Vidya Bharati Higher Education Institute, various intellectuals and teachers from across the country were present.