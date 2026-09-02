Innovation, digital cooperation to take centre stage at BRICS Summit under India's Chairship



The Chairship has also given greater attention to women's participation in technology and entrepreneurship. The BRICS Women Working Group has been working towards policy cooperation on digital inclusion and women's entrepreneurship.

The BRICS Women's Startup Contest, organised through the BRICS Women's Business Alliance, is aimed at identifying and supporting women-led ventures in sectors such as sustainability, innovation and technology.

The Women in Innovation, Science and Entrepreneurship (WISE) initiative is focused on three areas -- innovation and collaboration, access to funding and policy advocacy. It seeks to address gender gaps and structural barriers that limit women's participation and leadership in STEM and entrepreneurship.