

"Today, we have gathered here as part of the 'Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana', an initiative aimed at digitally empowering our youth. Swami Vivekananda is a name that serves as a spiritual icon for every young person in India; he elevated India’s ancient, eternal traditions to new heights on the global stage... I am delighted to have the opportunity to launch the second phase of this program here in Lucknow, in the midst of all the youth... We will explain the features of the tablets being distributed today, and we will also inform you about various central and state government schemes designed specifically for the youth," said CM Yogi.

This technological push comes in the run-up to the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.