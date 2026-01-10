Infrastructure, education & transport in Delhi get boost in revised budget estimate

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has increased capital expenditure from Rs 28,115 crore to Rs 30,248 crore in the revised estimate for the 2025-26 fiscal to pump in more money into infrastructure, transport, education and civic services, but the budget size will be retained at Rs 1 lakh crore.

The Delhi Assembly on Friday approved more funds for roads, metro projects, public transport, municipal bodies and power subsidies.

Officials said the move reflects a focus on building assets rather than routine spending.

A senior official said, “The revised budget aims to deliver visible improvements on the ground in mobility, public services and education.”