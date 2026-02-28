Mark Masluch of Bombardier Inc. highlights infrastructure as key to India’s aviation boom

Montreal: Highlighting the significant growth potential of the Indian aviation sector, Mark Masluch, Senior Director of Communications at Bombardier, stated that the development of infrastructure is crucial for establishing a robust business aviation ecosystem in the country.



Speaking to ANI, Masluch noted that while Bombardier currently has 60 jets in India, the expansion of airports is directly tied to the growth of the industry.



"So we see a lot of positive signs in terms of infrastructure development. Infrastructure development brings the business case for business aviation and business aviation-related jobs to a place where it can develop. So the more places that planes can fly, the more people will use business jets," he said.