Infosys partners with Anthropic to accelerate AI adoption across industries

Bengaluru: Infosys on Tuesday announced a collaboration with Anthropic, an AI safety and research company, to develop and deliver advanced enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for companies across telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing, and software development.



In an official filing to the stock exchange on Tuesday, Infosys stated that the collaboration will begin in the telecommunications sector with a dedicated Anthropic Center of Excellence to build and deploy AI agents tailored to industry-specific operations.



The partnership will later expand across industries, including financial services, manufacturing, and software development.