Infosys, NIMHANS launch mental health first aider manual for employees

Infosys, in collaboration with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), has rolled out a comprehensive training manual titled "Wellness Matters: Mental Health First Aider". The initiative empowers employees to detect early indicators of mental distress, extend peer-to-peer support, and facilitate access to professional care. It primarily seeks to cultivate a supportive and inclusive work environment where mental health concerns are addressed proactively.

The resource delves into critical domains such as building self-awareness, practising self-care routines, recognising various mental health disorders, tackling substance abuse challenges, and mastering foundational counselling techniques.

Structured around a scalable train-the-trainer framework, it allows certified individuals to cascade knowledge effectively within their respective teams, ensuring widespread adoption and sustained impact across the organisation.

Under this program, Infosys has successfully upskilled its complete cohort of HR professionals based in India, certifying them as accredited Mental Health First Aiders ready to respond to workplace wellbeing needs.

The manual and accompanying sessions were crafted by a diverse NIMHANS team encompassing psychiatric social workers, psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, and public health specialists. Working closely with Infosys’ Health Assessment & Lifestyle Enrichment (HALE) division, they tailored content to align precisely with identified employee wellbeing requirements, blending clinical expertise with corporate insights for practical, real-world application.