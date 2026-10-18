Study in Germany: Goethe-Zentrum, DAAD to hold information session in Kozhikode on October 27

Kozhikode: Goethe-Zentrum, Kerala and the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), will jointly organise an information session on "Opportunities in Germany" at the newly established Goethe-Zentrum centre in Kozhikode on October 27.
The Indo-German Language and Culture Society, in a release, said that the session is aimed at attracting Indian students and young professionals who aspire to study and work in Germany.
The session will familiarise students and youth with the educational, vocational training and career opportunities in Germany. Representatives from DAAD will provide insights into higher education options and universities in Germany.
"Officials from Goethe-Zentrum will highlight the importance of German language proficiency and introduce participants to Ausbildung, Germany's vocational training system, which combines practical workplace experience with theoretical education," the release said.
Dr Syed Ibrahim, Director, Goethe-Zentrum, Keralam, and Honorary Consul of the Federal Republic of Germany to Keralam, said that the initiative aims to help young people in the southern state to know about the vast opportunities awaiting them in Germany, the importance of German language proficiency and help them make informed decisions about their future.
The centre aims to provide local access to German language courses, examinations and intercultural learning opportunities for students and teachers, while helping interested individuals explore educational and professional pathways in Germany, the release said.
It said that interested students and parents can email them at calicut@goethe-zentrum.org or register their names over telephone: 95672 60067 / 04953101957.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.