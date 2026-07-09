Info Origin signs MoU with IIT Delhi for AI-driven healthcare

VMPL New Delhi [India], July 9: Info Origin has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi), one of India's premier institutions for artificial intelligence research and innovation, to collaborate on developing AI-driven solutions that enhance healthcare engagement and improve patient outcomes.

As a rapidly growing global technology company, Info Origin is committed to addressing one of healthcare's most pressing challenges--enabling more effective engagement with Healthcare Providers (HCPs). As the primary decision-makers in clinical treatment and prescribing, HCPs play a pivotal role in influencing patient outcomes. However, delivering personalized, timely, and coordinated engagement across multiple channels remains a significant industry challenge.

Through this collaboration, Info Origin and IIT Delhi will jointly develop AI-powered frameworks that align multi-channel engagement strategies with the overarching goal of improving patient outcomes. The initiative will focus on building intelligent systems capable of analyzing complex engagement patterns and recommending optimized, data-driven strategies across multiple touchpoints.

The MoU will also explore the application of Agentic AI and AI-first approaches to transform healthcare engagement. By enabling intelligent decision-making and augmenting human expertise, the collaboration aims to improve engagement effectiveness, enhance operational efficiency, and contribute to better healthcare delivery.