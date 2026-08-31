Industry's active role in PM-SETU bridges gap between training and jobs: Jayant Chaudhary

Lucknow: Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary said on Sunday that the PM-SETU partnership model seeks to bridge the gap between training and employment by enabling industry to play an active role in developing and modernising ITI clusters.
He spoke at the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) Industry Conclave in Lucknow. According to a statement released here, he said the initiative represents a new partnership model among the government, industry and training institutions.
Chaudhary -- the MoS (independent charge), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of India --highlighted the importance of industry-aligned training, modern infrastructure, apprenticeship opportunities, trainer development and pathways to entrepreneurship in creating a future-ready workforce.
Uttar Pradesh MoS (Independent Charge) for Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Kapil Dev Agarwal said the state is committed to strengthening its skilling ecosystem to meet the needs of its expanding industrial and manufacturing base.
He said the state's eight PM-SETU clusters provide an important opportunity to align vocational training with industry requirements and emerging technologies.
Speaking on the occasion, Director General (Training) Dilip Kumar emphasised the role of anchor industry partners in strengthening ITI clusters and ensuring that institutional outcomes remain closely aligned with industry requirements.
Under PM-SETU, 1,000 government ITIs are being upgraded, with a focus on modern infrastructure, advanced training facilities and industry alignment, officials said.
The conclave highlighted that approved industry partnership proposals under PM-SETU currently represent more than Rs 1,500 crore of committed industry-led investment across seven clusters in five states, with additional proposals under consideration, the statement said.
The discussions focused on emerging workforce requirements across defence manufacturing, aerospace, electronics, renewable energy, automotive, advanced engineering, automation and digital technologies.Â
Industry representatives shared perspectives on curriculum modernisation, apprenticeship opportunities, trainer development and creating sustainable talent pipelines, the statement said.
Later, speaking to reporters, Jayant Chaudhary said, "In today's dialogue with the industry, we emphasised that we intend to implement this scheme with the flexibility the industry desires. The industry has responded very positively. Overall, clearances have already been granted in some states such as Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha, and Rajasthan. The National Coordination Committee has approved some investors. I am hopeful that Uttar Pradesh will fast-track the implementation of this scheme."
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.