Industry's active role in PM-SETU bridges gap between training and jobs: Jayant Chaudhary

Later, speaking to reporters, Jayant Chaudhary said, "In today's dialogue with the industry, we emphasised that we intend to implement this scheme with the flexibility the industry desires. The industry has responded very positively. Overall, clearances have already been granted in some states such as Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha, and Rajasthan. The National Coordination Committee has approved some investors. I am hopeful that Uttar Pradesh will fast-track the implementation of this scheme."