The New Indian Express Group has expanded its journalism portfolio with the launch of The Financial Standard, a new business daily available in both print and digital formats. The publication has begun its print circulation in Kochi, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram. The new venture marks the Group's foray into a dedicated space for business and financial journalism, with a focus on bringing readers credible news, informed perspectives and insights into the developments shaping India's economy, markets and industries.
As The New Indian Express Group secures a milestone, industry leaders pour in their support and wishes