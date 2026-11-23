"My warm congratulations to The New Indian Express Group on the launch of The Financial Standard. The launch of a new business newspaper of this scale is a significant moment for Indian journalism. At a time when the media landscape is undergoing rapid change, the arrival of a major daily after nearly two decades is a strong statement of confidence in the enduring relevance of print and the importance of credible journalism. It is fitting that this initiative takes shape in Kochi, a city with a rich intellectual and cultural heritage, in Keralam, a state with a deep-rooted reading culture and an engaged readership. Southern India has long been a centre of enterprise, innovation, and ideas. A dedicated business daily emerging from this region will bring fresh perspectives to the national conversation on business, finance, and the economy. I wish the team every success. May it build a strong readership and become a trusted voice in India’s economic and business discourse.”

Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group