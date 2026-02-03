Industrial Relations Code rules under review

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday informed the Delhi High Court that the framing of rules under the Industrial Relations Code was under consideration and would be finalised by the end of February.

The submission was made during the hearing of a petition concerning the implementation of the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, which consolidates laws relating to trade unions, conditions of employment in industrial establishments and the settlement of industrial disputes.

The petition claimed that although the government issued a gazette notification on November 21, 2025, bringing the Industrial Relations Code, 2020 into force, it failed to frame the necessary rules or constitute tribunals under the new regime.

In the absence of rules, the plea alleged, a legal vacuum had emerged, rendering authorities under the repealed labour laws unable to function.