Indus Valley-Mesopotamia link was more than trade, says BHU Geneticist

Varanasi: A Banaras Hindu University (BHU) geneticist has highlighted that the ancient relationship between the Indus Valley and Mesopotamian civilisations was not limited to the exchange of goods, but also involved a genetic connection between the populations of the two regions.



Professor Gyaneshwer Chaubey, a geneticist from BHU, made the remarks during a lecture on ancient DNA at the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) Varanasi campus.



Chaubey delivered the lecture on Friday, where he explained how ancient DNA analysis is providing new evidence about the movement and connections of people between ancient civilisations.