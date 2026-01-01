Indore water contamination: 162 patients in hospitals, CM Yadav assures strict action against guilty

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday described the vomiting and diarrhoea outbreak caused by contaminated drinking water in Indore's Bhagirthpura area as an "emergency-like situation" and assured strict action against those responsible.

Yadav visited various hospitals in the cleanest city to enquire about the condition of patients. He later reviewed the situation in a high-level meeting.

After the meeting, the chief minister told reporters that he had been informed about four deaths in connection with the contaminated drinking water case.