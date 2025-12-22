Indonesian coach trains national-level martial artists in Srinagar for next Olympics

Srinagar: Suhud Indratno, an Indonesian coach, trains national-level martial artists in Srinagar ahead of the next Olympics. But for major international sports events, Olympic participants always start preparing years in advance. In the Kashmir Valley, players from pencak silat and other martial arts began training under the supervision of international coach Indratno from Indonesia.



Currently, Indonesian coaches train a large number of players from across the country, and they are learning the latest techniques in pencak silat and other martial arts to qualify for the upcoming Olympics. For the last three months, these energetic players have been attending two sessions, morning and evening every day and trying their best to learn new things properly under the supervision of an Indonesian coach at the indoor stadium Srinagar.

