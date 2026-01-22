Sindhu, Lakshya make it to quarterfinals at Indonesia Masters

Jakarta: India's two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu made it to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Indonesia Masters on Thursday.



Sindhu earned a straight games win, outclassing Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt with a close-fought 21-19, 21-18 scoreline.



Her next challenge in the quarterfinals tomorrow would be Chen Yu Fei of China, the top seed in the tournament, a world number four and Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medalist, as per ESPN.



Sindhu's record against her Danish opponent has improved to 6-1. It was 5-0 at one point before a loss last year. Sindhu led at 11-7 and 15-11 in the first game. Despite Line fighting her way back to make it 15-15, Sindhu held her nerves and won the first game. Line started off the second game with a 9-7 lead, but four successive points left Sindhu leading at the interval, and it increased to 14-9. Line tried her level best to fight back, but was no match for Sindhu's skill.



Also in the men's competition, Lakshya Sen also made it to the quarterfinals of this Badminton World Federation (BWF) Super 500 tournament, defeating Jason Gunawan in straight games by 21-10, 21-11.



This marks Lakshya's second QF appearance in his third tournament and his most dominant performance, with his next challenge set to be Thailand's Panitchapon Teeraratasakul.

