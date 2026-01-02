Indo-Spanish film 'Kathakali Diva' announced at Kerala Film Market

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An Indo-Spanish joint film project titled Kathakali Diva was announced at the Kerala Film Market organised by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation in association with the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

The project is part of efforts to take Malayalam cinema to an international audience.

The film is a collaboration between Soma Creations, led by producer Baby Mathew Somatheeram, and Spanish producer Guillermo Rodriguez. Kathakali Diva will be directed by Beena Paul, former vice-chairperson and artistic director of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.