Indira Gandhi Peace Prize 2024 conferred on Chile’s Michelle Bachelet

As India’s first and only woman prime minister, Indira Gandhi reshaped the country with her policies dedicated to ameliorating poverty, deprivation, conflict, and inequality, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi said on Wednesday.

Sonia made the remarks after presenting the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development for 2024 to Michelle Bachelet, who had served as the first and only woman President of Chile and is a former chief of United Nations Human Rights.

Speaking on the occasion, she underscored that the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development was instituted in 1985 in the memory of “one of the most extraordinary woman leaders of our time”.

“As India’s first and only woman prime minister, Indira Gandhi reshaped our country with her policies dedicated to ameliorating poverty, deprivation, conflict, and inequality. She once said, ‘Peace we want because there is another war to fight against poverty, disease, and ignorance.” Gandhi said.