IndiGo to pay more than Rs 500 crore to customers "severely" affected by flight disruptions

New Delhi: IndiGo said on Friday that it has estimated the compensation amount will exceed Rs 500 crore for customers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure and who were left severely stranded at certain airports across the country.



In a statement released on X on Friday, the airline mentioned, "Our goal is to make this process (of refunds) as transparent, easy, and hassle-free as possible for you. We will be provided compensation which, in our current estimation, will be in excess of Rs 500 crores to customers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure time and/or to customers severely stranded at certain airports."



The airline said it is in the process of "identifying flights where customers were severely impacted and stranded at airports on 3, 4, and 5 December" and will "reach out to all such customers in January so that compensation can be extended smoothly."