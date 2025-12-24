IndiGo to launch direct Delhi-London heathrow flights in February 2026

According to an IndiGo press release, the airline currently flies every day between Mumbai and London Heathrow. With the addition of the Delhi route, the carrier will operate a total of 12 flights to London each week.

The Delhi to London flight, numbered 6E 0003, is scheduled to depart at 09:40 and arrive at 14:55 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The return flight from London, numbered 6E 0004, will depart at 17:15 and reach Delhi at 08:15 the following day.

