Adverse weather prompts IndiGo travel alert for passengers

New Delhi: IndiGo Airlines on Tuesday announced that flight operations to and from Dubai and Abu Dhabi have been affected by adverse weather conditions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The airline has cautioned passengers regarding potential delays and extended wait times as ground teams work to manage the disruptions.



According to the airline, the current atmospheric situation has led to extended waiting periods for passengers both on the ground and onboard aircraft.



Regarding the ongoing disruptions, IndiGo, in a post on X, stated

"Due to adverse weather conditions in #Dubai and #AbuDhabi, flight operations may be impacted. We understand that extended wait times, both on the ground and onboard, may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience.