IndiGo Flight Chaos: Government orders high-level inquiry as 500 flights cancelled

NEW DELHI: The Centre has ordered a high-level inquiry by a four-member panel into the nationwide IndiGo flight chaos.

In a statement, the Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu said, "The inquiry will examine what went wrong at Indigo, determine accountability wherever required for appropriate actions, and recommend measures to prevent similar disruptions in the future, ensuring that passengers do not face such hardships again."

The four-member committee comprises Joint Director General Sanjay K Bramhane, Deputy Director General Amit Gupta, Capt Kapil Manglik and Capt Lokesh Rampal. It will submit its findings and recommendations to DGCA within 15 days.

Naidu said, "The Ministry of Civil Aviation has established a 24×7 Control Room (011-24610843, 011-24693963, 096503-91859) that is monitoring the situation on a real-time basis to ensure swift corrective action, effective coordination, and immediate resolution of issues as they arise."

He said that services are expected to be restored completely in the next three days. "Based on the immediate implementation of these directives, we expect that flight schedules will begin to stabilise and return to normal by tomorrow. We anticipate that complete restoration of services will be achieved within the next three days," he said.

Naidu added, "In case of any flight cancellations, the airlines will issue full refunds automatically, without the need for passengers to make any requests. Passengers who are stranded due to prolonged delays will be provided hotel accommodation arranged directly by the airlines."

IndiGo cancelled all departing domestic flights from Delhi airport on Friday amid a third straight day of operational disruptions that left more than 500 flights axed and many others delayed across major airports. Similarly, IndiGo's services from Chennai airport will also remain cancelled till 6 pm.

Amid the massive operational disruptions at IndiGo, aviation watchdog DGCA on Friday eased the flight duty norms by allowing substitution of leaves with a weekly rest period, according to sources.

As per the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, "no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest", which means that weekly rest period and leaves are to be treated separately.

The clause was part of efforts to address fatigue issues among the pilots.

Citing IndiGo flight disruptions, sources said that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has decided to withdraw the provision 'no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest' from the FDTL norms.

"In view of the ongoing operational disruptions and representations received from various airlines regarding the need to ensure continuity and stability of operations, it has been considered necessary to review the said provision," DGCA said in a communication dated December 5.

The gaps in planning ahead of the implementation of the revised FDTL, the second phase of which came into force from November 1, have resulted in crew shortage at IndiGo and is one of the key reasons for the current disruptions.