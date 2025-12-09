IndiGo disruptions hit major airports: Over 400 flights cancelled nationwide

New Delhi: A massive wave of cancellations by IndiGo continued to impact air travel across India on Tuesday, with hundreds of flights cancelled, and passengers continued to suffer.

The disruption has led to over 400 cancellations nationwide so far, according to airport authorities.



Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) Airport reported the highest impact, confirming 152 IndiGo flights cancelled, including 76 arrivals and 76 departures, authorities said.

Cancellations rippled across southern airports as well. In Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, 58 arrivals and 63 departures were cancelled, with the airport authority announcing that the next update will be issued after 6 pm.



Chennai also reported a significant disruption, with 18 departures and 23 arrivals cancelled through the day.

