India–US tech ties get AI push in Silicon Valley

Washington: India and the United States took steps to deepen cooperation on technology and artificial intelligence at a high-level roundtable in Silicon Valley this past week, as officials and industry leaders focused on moving faster from strategy to execution.

The closed-door event, convened by the Consulate General of India in San Francisco in collaboration with NASSCOM, brought together senior technology executives, venture capitalists, and academic experts from both countries. The session was titled “India-US Technology Partnership: From Strategic Intent to Execution.”

Participants discussed how artificial intelligence is reshaping global trade, labor markets, and the Indo-US technology corridor, according to a media release.