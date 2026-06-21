India’s youth grapple with cognitive issues

As June is observed as Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, experts are drawing attention to a growing concern that is no longer limited to old age. Across India, more young adults are reporting memory problems, difficulty concentrating and other cognitive issues, prompting doctors to stress the importance of early awareness and prevention. Experts say that while better awareness has led more people to seek medical help, changing lifestyles and rising health risks may also be contributing to earlier cognitive decline.

Explaining why more cases are being identified today, Dr Rupam Borgohain, senior consultant neurologist and programme director-PDMDRC at Yashoda Hospitals, said, “There are undoubtedly more conversations about memory disorders at younger ages and possibly more diagnoses, as families raise concerns early due to increased awareness and easier access to medical counsel. At the same time, the age at which cognitive symptoms occur is probably changing because of rising risk factors such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, chronic stress, and insufficient sleep.”

Doctors are also seeing a rise in younger adults complaining of poor concentration and memory lapses. Speaking about the reasons behind this trend, Dr Virinchi Sharma, consultant psychiatrist at Apollo Hospitals, Financial District, shared, “Common contributors include chronic stress, inadequate sleep, excessive screen time, information overload, sedentary lifestyles and mental health concerns such as anxiety and depression. In some cases, nutritional deficiencies and underlying medical conditions may also affect cognitive performance.”

Experts point out that memory-related problems rarely have a single cause. Explaining the factors involved, Dr Rupam narrated, “Early-onset memory issues can result from several factors, including excessive blood pressure, uncontrolled diabetes and excessive cholesterol that harm the brain’s tiny blood capillaries and hasten cognitive loss, while metabolic diseases, head trauma, depression, long-term drug use and some treatments also hamper thinking.”

Mental health also plays a major role in how the brain functions every day. Dr Virinchi explained, “Stress, anxiety, depression and burnout can significantly impair memory, attention and decision-making. Persistent emotional strain affects the brain’s ability to process and retain information, leading to forgetfulness, poor concentration and mental fatigue.”

Families are often the first to notice changes in a loved one’s behaviour or memory. Highlighting the warning signs, Dr Rupam highlighted, “Families should be on the lookout for early warning indicators such as increased difficulty recalling recent conversations or appointments, repeated questions, difficulty handling money or work-related tasks, getting lost in familiar places, personality or mood changes, withdrawal from social activities and difficulty finding words.”

At the same time, experts stress that not every forgotten name or misplaced item is a sign of dementia. Clarifying the difference, Dr Virinchi noted, “Occasional forgetfulness, such as misplacing keys or forgetting names but recalling them later, is a normal part of ageing. However, persistent memory loss that disrupts daily activities, causes confusion about familiar places or people, affects decision-making, or interferes with communication may indicate a more serious cognitive problem requiring medical evaluation.”

Lifestyle habits can significantly influence long-term brain health. Emphasising this connection, Dr Rupam said, “Brain health is harmed by long-term sedentary job patterns, poor diets, sleep deprivation, and chronic stress. Stress increases cortisol and inflammation, which impact memory centres; sleep deprivation hinders the brain’s ability to clean and consolidate memories; diets heavy in processed foods and sugars raise the risk of metabolic diseases; and long workdays with little exercise deteriorate metabolic and cardiovascular health-all of which are associated with earlier cognitive decline.”

Both experts agree that the best defence begins early. Encouraging preventive habits, Dr Rupam concluded, “Prevention works best when started early. In your 30s, focus on moderate exercise, a balanced diet, healthy weight, blood pressure and blood sugar control, avoiding alcohol, and prioritising sleep. In your 40s, continue these habits, increase cognitive engagement, and check for diabetes and hypertension, while in your 50s, maintain social interaction, manage hearing loss, monitor vascular risk, and seek prompt evaluation for memory issues.” As dementia awareness grows, doctors say small lifestyle changes today could help protect brain health for years to come.