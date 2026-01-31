India’s Urban Future Needs a Union Budget That Invests in Sustainable Architecture

As India’s cities expand at an unprecedented pace, the way they are designed and built will determine not only their economic productivity but also their environmental resilience and quality of life. Rapid urbanisation, rising energy demand, and increasing climate stress are placing immense pressure on urban infrastructure. In this context, the upcoming Union Budget presents a critical opportunity to shift focus from short-term construction volumes to long-term sustainability by investing in sustainable architecture as a cornerstone of India’s urban future.

Over the years, public spending on urban development has largely prioritised scale, housing numbers, road lengths, and transport corridors. While this approach has helped address immediate infrastructure deficits, it has often overlooked the environmental performance of buildings and urban spaces. Buildings today account for a significant share of India’s energy consumption and carbon emissions, particularly in cities where cooling demand is rising sharply. Without a deliberate push towards climate-responsive design, energy-efficient materials, and resource-conscious planning, India risks locking itself into carbon-intensive urban growth for decades.