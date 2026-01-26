India’s TV audience likely to touch 1 billion by 2029: IIM Ahmedabad report

India’s television audience is projected to expand steadily and reach nearly one billion viewers by 2029, driven by economic growth, rising incomes, improved literacy levels and increasing internet penetration, according to a report by the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad), The Indian Express reported. The study, titled Future of TV in India, has been authored by IIM Ahmedabad professors Viswanath Pingali and Ankur Sinha and is supported by the Brij Disa Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (CDSA).

The report estimates that television viewership in India will grow at an annual rate of about 2 to 3 per cent, taking the total audience to nearly 1.03 billion by 2029. It provides a detailed assessment of the demographic, economic and digital factors shaping television consumption across the country. A significant share of the growth is expected to come from rural areas and lower-income states as household incomes rise and basic infrastructure improves.

According to the study, states with per capita GDP below the national average are projected to achieve television penetration levels comparable to those currently seen in higher-income states by 2029. In these regions, an increase of ₹1 lakh in state GDP per capita could potentially add around 25 million new television viewers.