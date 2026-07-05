India's semiconductor push gathers pace with CG Semi's Sanand facility

Ahmedabad: India's semiconductor manufacturing push is set to take another step forward with the launch of commercial chip production at CG Semi's Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Gujarat, on July 4.

The project, approved by the Union Cabinet in February 2024 under the India Semiconductor Mission, has been developed by CG Semi Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, with an investment of Rs 7,500 crore.

The facility has been established through a partnership between CG Semi, Japan's Renesas Electronics and Thailand's Stars Microelectronics.