India's school-age population to shrink 20% by 2036: EAC-PM

India's education system has undergone significant changes over the past decade, with improvements in school infrastructure, a larger teaching workforce and an expanding higher education sector. However, changing demographics, the movement of enrolment across locations and uneven pathways from education to employment are creating new challenges for the system.

A November 2026 working paper, How India is Transforming Educational Capacity under the New Education Policy 2020: School networks, higher education and pathways to work, by Soumya Kanti Ghosh and Shashidharan Sharma, examines these changes. The paper, published by the Economic Advisory Council for the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), argues that the country's education policy challenge is no longer simply one of expanding the number of schools, colleges or qualifications. It is also about where educational facilities are located, what they offer and whether students can progress from education into further study and employment.

The paper identifies two broad areas requiring attention: the reorganisation of school networks in response to demographic and spatial changes, and the development of credible academic, vocational and work-linked pathways beyond school.

Why is the number of schools declining?

Between 2018-19 and 2025-26, the number of reported schools in India declined from 15.51 lakh to 14.67 lakh, a reduction of 5.4 per cent, according to the paper's analysis of UDISE+ data.

The decline was more pronounced among primary-only schools, which fell from 8.27 lakh to 7.22 lakh, or 12.6 per cent. At the same time, the number of schools offering education up to Class XII increased from 1.30 lakh to 1.69 lakh, a rise of 29.7 per cent.

The paper cautions against interpreting the decline in reported school numbers as a direct count of closures. Changes in school codes can result from mergers, upgrades, management changes, the removal of inactive records or corrections to the database. A primary-only school that adds higher classes, for instance, moves out of that category even if teaching continues on the same campus.

The authors therefore describe the change as a combination of a smaller reported network and an expansion in the grade span of school provision. The available aggregate data do not establish how much of the decline resulted from actual closures.