India’s pluralism will survive: Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi at OLF 2026

Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi has said that India’s secular ethos is currently facing a threat but expressed hope that the country’s longstanding commitment to pluralism will ultimately prevail.

Speaking at the Odisha Literary Festival 2026 in an interview with journalist Kaveree Bamzai, Quraishi reflected on his experiences as a Muslim in public life and said India’s secular character has historically been rooted in its social fabric.

“India is secular because Hindus are secular,” Quraishi said, recalling that the Constituent Assembly had unanimously chosen secularism at the time of Independence, despite India being partitioned along religious lines. He described the current situation as a “transient phase” and said he believed the “soul of India will bounce back”.

Quraishi, who has held several senior positions in government, also spoke about the challenges confronting young officers in the civil services. Advising young Muslim IAS officers, he said: “Please survive. Don’t do anything that you get picked up. Do your job honestly. Don’t get deterred.”

Reflecting on his career, Quraishi highlighted several electoral reforms introduced during his tenure as Chief Election Commissioner, including the National Voters’ Day, voter education initiatives, expenditure monitoring and the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management. He said the National Voters’ Day was introduced to encourage enrolment among young voters aged 18-23.

He also recalled lessons in humility and public service from senior civil servants and politicians, including SK Mishra and Sushma Swaraj, stressing the importance of leaving a legacy behind in every position.

Quraishi further described music as therapy, saying it had remained an integral part of his life.