India’s only free spinal rehabilitation centre gets a fresh lease of life

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The Soulfree Inspire Centre, India’s only integrated spinal rehabilitation centre that offers treatment free of cost, which had feared closure after its lease ended last week, will now continue to function for another three years after the Tiruvannamalai administration renewed its lease until December 2, 2028.

The extension, formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) shared by Collector K Tharpagaraj, allows the centre to continue operations in the Old Government Hospital building.