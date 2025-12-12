India’s only free spinal rehabilitation centre gets a fresh lease of life

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The Soulfree Inspire Centre, India’s only integrated spinal rehabilitation centre that offers treatment free of cost, which had feared closure after its lease ended last week, will now continue to function for another three years after the Tiruvannamalai administration renewed its lease until December 2, 2028.
The extension, formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) shared by Collector K Tharpagaraj, allows the centre to continue operations in the Old Government Hospital building.
“As per a letter from the health and family welfare department, the Old Government Hospital building will be permitted to be used as Soulfree Inspire Centre,” the MoU said. The renewal of the lease agreement comes days after TNIE reported on December 4 that the centre was facing a possible shutdown.
As per the MoU, the agreement will remain in force from December 3, 2025, to December 2, 2028, and may be further extended subject to Soulfree fulfilling the stipulated terms and conditions. The memorandum places administrative control of the building with the District Differently Abled Welfare Office. Till now, it was under the control of the Directorate of Medical Education.
“The Differently Abled Welfare Office shall provide the building to Soulfree, though the title deed and ownership will always remain with the government. Soulfree can undertake repairs and purchase equipment at its own cost,” the MoU reads.
Dr Preethi Srinivasan, founder trustee of Soulfree, said, “We are getting an extension only for three years. There is still uncertainty. We spend a lot on developing the centre. If we are asked to leave later, what will we do?”
